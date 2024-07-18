South Wales Argus
Live: 'Sinkhole' on road in Risca

Live: 'Sinkhole' on road in Risca

By Elen Johnston

  • Gwent Police were made aware of a sinkhole on Darran Way heading towards the Navigation Road in Risca.
  • The police ask people to avoid the area and find alternate routes for your journey.

