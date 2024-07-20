We look at their cases.

Jude Clarke

(Image: Jude Clarke. Gwent Police) A police officer was left with concussion after Jude Clarke drove his head into a concrete floor as he was being arrested.

PC Gareth Murphy was assaulted after he and colleagues were called to reports of a domestic disturbance in the Maesglas area of Newport.

The 39-year-old was convicted by a jury following a trial of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Clarke was jailed for 14 months.

MORE NEWS: Family beat up man and then lied to police he was the aggressor

Nicholas Davis

(Image: Nicholas Davis. Gwent Police) Drug dealer Nicholas Davis was caught after hiding cocaine in his garden.

Police unearthed 15g of coke which had a street value of around £1,250 up to £1,450.

Davis, 44, of Christchurch Road, Newport was locked up for 32 months.

Andrew Flecknell

(Image: Andrew Flecknell. Gwent Police) A paedophile jailed for 20 years for repeatedly raping a young girl was caught after she saw an NSPCC sex education talk at her school.

Andrew Flecknell’s victim told her mother of his “hideous” abuse following the showing of the children’s charity PANTS programme.

The 38-year-old defendant from the Bedwas area of Caerphilly was condemned by a judge who told him: “This was a campaign of rape.”

Morgan Green

(Image: Morgan Green. Gwent Police) Morgan Green continued to hound his ex-girlfriend in defiance of a restraining order.

The 24-year-old from Risca is prohibited from contacting the woman after he was convicted of threatening her with a Stanley knife last June.

He was sent to prison for 40 weeks.

Jack Saunders

(Image: Jack Saunders. Gwent Police) Jack Saunders, 21, from Pontypool sped at 90mph in a 20mph zone before crashing into two police cars chasing him.

He was disqualified from the roads after being locked up in a young offender institution for 10 months in 2021 for dangerous driving.

The defendant had still not passed an extended retest when he was spotted at the wheel of a BMW 3 Series car on the A4042 in Pontypool.

Saunders was jailed for 12 months after he admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Paul Clarke

(Image: Paul Clarke. Gwent Police) A paedophile in his late thirties who would dress like East 17 boy band member Brian Harvey sexually abused an underage girl in the 1990s.

Now nearing pension age, Paul Clarke from Pontypool would befriend children by wearing clothes like the pop idol and drive powerful cars to impress young people.

He went on to carry out a catalogue of sexual abuse against one girl when she was aged between 13 and 15.

Clarke, 64, was found guilty by a jury after a trial of 10 counts of indecent assault.

The defendant was jailed for nine years.