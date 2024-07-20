A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
PHILIP COATES, 35, of Market Street, Blaenavon was banned from driving for 40 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Christchurch Road, Newport on January 9.
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
PAUL GERRY, 41, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 14 days after pleading guilty to stealing food worth £9 from the One Stop shop on Chepstow Road on July 11.
He must pay a £154 surcharge.
JOANNE ZOE JAMES, 47, of Pen Y Graig, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £160 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on December 24, 2023.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
GRACE MUUMBE, 42, of Allt-Yr Yn Avenue, Newport must pay £742 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 70mph zone on the M5 motorway in Tiverton, Devon on July 31, 2023.
Her driving record was endorsed with three points.
JORDAN WETHERALL, 31, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr must pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seatbelt Park Crescent, Abergavenny on June 28, 2023.
REBECCA JERWOOD, 43, of Alexandra Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
Her driving record was endorsed with six points.
WILLIAM MATTHEWS, 25, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Pwllypant on December 26, 2023.
His driving record was endorsed with six points.
SIMON BROTHWOOD, 45, of Llanover, Monmouthshire must pay £563 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 27, 2023.
His driving record endorsed with three points.
ALEXANDRU CLAUDIU ISTRU, 36, of Alfred Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seatbelt on December 25, 2023.
