PHILIP COATES, 35, of Market Street, Blaenavon was banned from driving for 40 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Christchurch Road, Newport on January 9.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

PAUL GERRY, 41, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for 14 days after pleading guilty to stealing food worth £9 from the One Stop shop on Chepstow Road on July 11.

He must pay a £154 surcharge.

JOANNE ZOE JAMES, 47, of Pen Y Graig, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £160 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on December 24, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GRACE MUUMBE, 42, of Allt-Yr Yn Avenue, Newport must pay £742 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 70mph zone on the M5 motorway in Tiverton, Devon on July 31, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN WETHERALL, 31, of Heol Onen, Brynmawr must pay £290 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seatbelt Park Crescent, Abergavenny on June 28, 2023.

REBECCA JERWOOD, 43, of Alexandra Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

WILLIAM MATTHEWS, 25, of Lansbury Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Pwllypant on December 26, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SIMON BROTHWOOD, 45, of Llanover, Monmouthshire must pay £563 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 27, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

ALEXANDRU CLAUDIU ISTRU, 36, of Alfred Street, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seatbelt on December 25, 2023.