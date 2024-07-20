THIS is the terrifying moment an armed robber held up a petrol station.
Jamie Dyas, 32, threatened to kill the shopkeeper during the knifepoint raid at Asda Express in Cwmbran.
The CCTV footage shows the defendant jumping over the counter to steal cash while brandishing the blade.
This was the first of three robberies that he committed in Cwmbran over a two-day period in March.
Dyas was jailed for 12 years at Cardiff Crown Court.
- The footage was released by CPS Wales.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here