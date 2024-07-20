Jamie Dyas, 32, threatened to kill the shopkeeper during the knifepoint raid at Asda Express in Cwmbran.

The CCTV footage shows the defendant jumping over the counter to steal cash while brandishing the blade.

This was the first of three robberies that he committed in Cwmbran over a two-day period in March.

(Image: Jamie Dyas. Gwent Police) Dyas was jailed for 12 years at Cardiff Crown Court.