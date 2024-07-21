STEPHEN WEBBER, 42, of no fixed abode, Pontypool was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm in a public place on Market Street on December 19, 2022.

He has to pay £85 costs.

SAM MULLIGAN, 34, of no fixed abode, Newport was jailed for eight weeks after pleading guilty to stealing toiletries and cosmetics worth £49 from Boots on July 13.

KEARA JEANNIE CLARE LAW, 39, of Merthyr Road, Tredegar must pay £375 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 28, 2023.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

ALBAN NYAGWETA, 29, of York Place, Newport was banned from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Usk Way on July 1.

He was fined £415 and ordered to pay a £166 surcharge and £85 costs.

ERNEST PIPE, 63, of Osborne Road, Pontypool was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for two years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and ketamine in his blood on the A4043 on January 6.

He must carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JOSHUA SEWELL, 29, of Elm Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly was fined £166 after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Yew Terrace on June 28.

He has to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge.

JACK MCCARTHY COLE, 32, of Aberbeeg Road, Aberbeeg must pay £232 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 29, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

MEGAN VALE, 30, of High Street, Raglan must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 28, 2023.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

GREENLIFE PROPERTY DEVELOPMENTS, Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

HAMISH DONALD SCOTT, 66, of Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DEREK MAJOR, 65, of Hileys Row, Clydach, Monmouthshire must pay £175 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 28, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

STEPHEN THOMAS, 71, of Victoria Avenue, Victoria, Ebbw Vale must pay £330 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 29, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.