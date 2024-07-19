Caroline McConnell, 56, was last seen at an address in Caerwent at 3.30am on Thursday 18 July.

The last contact anyone had with her was at 10am on that same day. Gwent Police are appealing for information to help find her.

Caroline is believed to be driving an orange and black Mini, with the registration plate BT69 OOE, and ‘has known links to Minnetts Lane stables in Caldicot and Black Rock’.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a DM on social media or via the website, quoting 2400239360.

Please note, Caroline is slimmer than the photograph provided.