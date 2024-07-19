Sky News was one of the companies that were affected, being unable to broadcast its morning show at 6am, with viewers being left with a static message apologising for the 'disruption' to the service.

The outage has impacted banks, IT firms and airlines all through this morning (Friday, July 19).

Why is the Microsoft outage happening?





Tech journalist Chris Stokel-Walker suggested the major Microsoft outage was due to an update from the computer threat checker Crowdstrike Falcon.

Good morning. Stay in bed today. Early reports suggest Crowdstrike Falcon - a computer threat checker used by lots (and lots and lots) of businesses pushed out an update that might have broken a lot of computers. Airlines, businesses etc affected https://t.co/amhNIqe1Ss — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) July 19, 2024

On X, Microsoft 365 status acknowledged the issue that was affecting many users around the world.

Posting early on Friday morning, it said: "We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services."

We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services. More info posted in the admin center under MO821132 and on https://t.co/W5Y8dAkjMk — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 18, 2024

In a thread of updates, they shared they were working to reroute the impacted traffic.

Their most recent post said: "Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions."

People around the world have reacted to their work systems being affected, with one person posting: "How will Microsoft fix this xd when they themselves are using Microsoft for their entire work."

Another shared: "Microsoft Blue Screen Error happening Globally? Got this screen for the 5th time back to back."

Meanwhile, another joked: "Early weekend, Thanks Microsoft."