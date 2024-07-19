Motorists were paid an average of £250 when selling their cars for scrap in May but road users have been urged to ensure they are taking certain steps - or face a DVLA fine.

The British Metals Recycling Association said it was "essential" for the automotive industry to make changes to ensure scrapped cars are recycled efficiently.

When scrapping a vehicle, the Authorised Treatment Facility (ATF) disposing of the car will issue the motorist with a Certificate of Destruction through the DVLA.

This confirms that the vehicle was properly "depolluted or destroyed".

Road users and motorists should give the ATF the vehicle V5C log book but keep the yellow "sell, transfer or part-exchange your vehicle to the motor trade" section.

They will need to tell the DVLA if they have taken their vehicle to an ATF.

James Kelly, CEO of the British Metals Recycling Association, said: "As the voice of the UK metals recycling industry, and with many ATFs and vehicle recyclers in membership, BMRA is delighted to support car recycling and its goal to improve regulations and increase awareness of responsible car recycling."

Things to remember:

You can take parts from your vehicle before you scrap it so you can use them to repair another vehicle that you own.

You must remove parts in a way that does not pollute the environment, for example making sure that oil and other fluids do not soak into the ground or enter drains.

Kelly continued: "It is essential that, as an industry, we continue to strive to implement the most efficient ways to recycle cars and raise awareness of the de-pollution of both traditional as well as electric cars as more reach end-of-life.

"Recycling cars helps to conserve precious natural resources and will be key in the drive to net-zero, not just in the UK, but across the globe.”