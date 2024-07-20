Private landlords in the Caerphilly borough can apply for some free 'green' training.
Caerphilly County Borough Council is offering training on implementing green energy solutions in properties to bolster environmental and economic property performance.
Landlords who take advantage of this training will acquire in-depth knowledge of sustainable technology and practices, learn how to reduce energy costs and improve property efficiency, stay ahead of regulatory updates and play a key part in decreasing carbon emissions.
Interested landlords should contact the council's employment manager, Carolyn Beddis, by August 2. She can be contacted by emailing beddic@caerphilly.gov.uk or calling 07789374807.
