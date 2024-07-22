Vince Hall, 50, from Newport was jailed for nearly seven years in March after he was stopped by police in Monmouth.

The defendant was pulled over on his way back from a drugs run to Liverpool.

At a proceeds of crime hearing in Newport Crown Court, Judge Paul Hobson was told Hall profited by £23,044.75.

MORE NEWS: Criminals made £935,000 flooding streets with drugs

He has just £2,585.30 in available assets which can be seized by the police.

The defendant has three months to hand them over or face an extra 28 days in prison,

During his sentencing hearing earlier this year it emerged that officers found 10 blocks of heroin in a yellow JD Sports bag inside his Ford Focus car.

A further 500g of the class A drug was found when his house in Newport was searched along with 26.5g of cannabis and £2,000 cash.

Detectives were able to prove that Hall had made eight previous drug running trips to Liverpool when they examined his mobile phone.

They had evidence that the defendant had been involved in bringing £800,000 worth of heroin into Gwent between December 2022 and September 2023.

Hall, of Comfry Close, was arrested at 9.25pm on the night of Saturday, September 16 last year on the A48.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court: “The defendant was not a courier – he played a significant role.”

Hall pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin, being concerned in the supply of the class A drug and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He has a previous conviction for trafficking cannabis for which he was jailed in 2005.

Ben Waters representing him said his client had been the “primary carer” for his three young daughters since the breakdown of a previous relationship.

The court heard how he became desperate for cash after giving up his job to look after his children.

Hall was paid £500 to take cash up to Liverpool and £1,000 for ferrying drugs back down to Wales.

“There is no evidence of any trappings of wealth,” Mr Waters added.

“There were no luxury cars, no luxury holidays and no jewellery.”

The defendant made “a foolish decision” to get involved in crime again.

Judge Hobson told Hall: “The main victims in this tragedy are your children.

“Your offending is despicable and has also wreaked havoc on others.”

The defendant was jailed for six years and eight months.