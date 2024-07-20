A list of the best seaside spots in which to live has been revealed by The Times featuring locations from across the country including Cornwall, Pembrokeshire and Cumbria.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "If this year’s stop-start summer weather is good for one thing, it’s to remind us how vital it is to be ready to make the most of a rare day when the sun peeks out from behind the rainclouds.

"Rather than gambling precious time off on our increasingly unreliable climate, live by the sea — then every day can be like a holiday.

"You’ll be in pole position to spend time in, on or beside the water.

Looking to move somewhere a little closer to the sea? If so, check out the list below. (Image: Getty Images)

"This selection of the best places to live by the coast includes something for everyone: arty, commutable towns, seaside suburbs, pretty honeypots and spectacular, wild escapes.

"All these contrasting locations have something to offer in every season, with the kind of communities, connections and practicalities that will make the holiday feeling last all year round.

"And there’s something for every budget, too — with an average house price for each location provided by Savills, using Land Registry data."

The best places to live by the sea in the UK

The best places to live by the sea in the UK, according to The Times, are:

The Witterings, West Sussex

North Berwick, East Lothian

Shaldon, Devon

Folkestone, Kent

Arnside, Cumbria

Exmouth, Devon

Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

Portobello, Edinburgh

Saundersfoot, Pembrokeshire

Amble, Northumberland

Ballycastle, Co Antrim

St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex

Arisaig, Scottish Highlands

Waterloo, Merseyside

Mumbles, Swansea

Penzance/Newlyn, Cornwall

Southbourne, Dorset

Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire

Cromer, Norfolk

Nairn, Highlands

The South Wales villages among the best places to live by the sea

Mumbles (average house price: £412,524) was one of only two locations in Wales - along with Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire - to be named among the best places to live by the sea in the UK.

Explaining why the South Wales village was featured on its list, The Times said: "For somewhere that’s essentially a suburb of Swansea, Mumbles has a frankly indecent amount to offer the most demanding thalassophile.

"Within a few miles of the centre of Wales’s second city, you can watch wading birds forage on the shoreline of Swansea Bay, explore the rockpools of Bracelet Bay, join the hardy year-round swimmers at Langland Bay or hop on your surfboard at Caswell Bay.

"An ice cream from Joe’s, Forte’s or Verdi’s is the perfect reward for a day on the beach.

"For those seeking even wilder landscapes Rhossili Bay, on the tip of the Gower peninsula, is 40 minutes in the opposite direction.

"The best addresses round here — some would say in all of Wales — are Caswell Bay and Langland, sometimes optimistically described as the country’s answer to the Hamptons."