Gwent Police have issued an appeal to find a missing 40-year-old man from Monmouth.
Bodrul Islam, 40, was last seen on Commercial Road, Newport, at around 5.10pm on Sunday 30 June.
Bodrul has links to Newport, particularly the Pill area, and London.
Anyone with any information on Bodrul’s whereabouts can call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message via their social media channels, quoting log reference 2400237696.
Bodrul is also urged to get in touch with the police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here