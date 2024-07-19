Bodrul Islam, 40, was last seen on Commercial Road, Newport, at around 5.10pm on Sunday 30 June.

Bodrul has links to Newport, particularly the Pill area, and London.

Anyone with any information on Bodrul’s whereabouts can call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message via their social media channels, quoting log reference 2400237696.

Bodrul is also urged to get in touch with the police.