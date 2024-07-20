'Croeso!' which means 'welcome', will be the theme of the year for the 2025 tourism promotions by Visit Wales, aiming to celebrate the various methods of hospitality experienced in Wales by holidaymakers from the UK and abroad.

The warm reception received in Wales contributes to many tourists making repeat visits, a testament to the Welsh culture and its people, who have influenced Visit Wales' choice of the 'Croeso' theme for 2025.

In terms of accessibility, from mountain conquering mobility bikes to specially adapted changing facilities on iconic beaches, the Welsh Government is making strides to ensure that Wales' stunning beauty is accessible to more people than ever.

The Brilliant Basics fund by the Welsh Government has committed £5million to 29 projects intended for 2023 to 2025.

These aim to enhance tourism and benefit both visitors and communities.

As part of this push for inclusivity, a specialist 'Changing Places' facility was launched at Rhosili Bay on Thursday, July 18, making the location more accessible with the support of the Brilliant Basics fund.

Surfability, an organisation that offers surfing lessons to people with additional needs, has previously benefitted from Welsh Government funding, ensuring that everyone can safely maximise their enjoyment of surfing.

Ben Clifford, director and head coach at Surfability, shared his experiences dealing with inadequate changing facilities.

Mr Clifford said: "Soon after launching Surfability at Caswell Bay, we encountered issues with suitable changing and toilet facilities.

"An amazing local lady brought her son surfing with us and took up the campaign to get a changing places facility installed at Caswell.

"It really is thanks to her persistence that the facility exists at Caswell."

Jack Sargeant, the minister for tourism, expressed his excitement regarding the forthcoming 'Year of Croeso'. Mr Sargeant said: "2025’s Year of Croeso will further strengthen the distinct Welsh welcome anyone can expect when visiting our beautiful country.

"The visitor economy is crucial to every corner of our nation - bringing in £3.8billion annually and employing over 150,000 people across Wales.

"Our Brilliant Basics fund has been a real game changer for this."

In 2023, Wales saw more than 8.5 million visitors from within Britain as well as 892,000 international visitors.

Bluestone holiday resort in Pembrokeshire is gearing up to embrace the 'Year of Croeso'. With a capacity for around 1,400 guests at any one time, Bluestone is already proficient at delivering an authentic Welsh welcome.

Rebecca Rigby, operations director at Bluestone Resort, echoed the inclusive stance of the 'Year of Croeso'. Ms Rigby said: "The Year of Croeso is a beautiful reminder that Wales is a place for everyone.

"Here at Bluestone, we're committed to making sure all guests feel that warm Welsh welcome and discover their ‘hwyl’ through their own unique adventures.

"We believe everyone should experience the magic of Wales."