The inspector scored the pub, on Caerleon Road, a 2 out of a possible 5 and decided that ‘improvement was necessary’ in the ‘hygienic handling of food’.

This includes food preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

The frequency of inspections depends on the potential risk to public health.

The St Julian’s Inn was last inspected on 18 months ago, where they received a score of 4. In all inspections before that they had received a 5.

A spokesperson for the pub said that all issues leading to the poor rating had already been rectified and they are awaiting re-assessment.

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales on March 4, 2013, requiring all businesses selling food in Wales - including pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops – to display hygiene ratings in a prominent place, and to provide the information verbally if requested over the phone.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme helps consumers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving them clear information about a business’s hygiene standards.

They run the scheme in partnership with local authorities.

A new rating is given each time a business is inspected by a food safety officer.

Each local authority plans a programme of inspections every year.

The risk assessment takes account of the following factors: type of food handled, the number and type of customers - for example vulnerable groups, types of processes carried out before the food is sold or served and hygiene standards seen on the day of the last inspection.

You can check the food standards rating of any of your favourite pubs and restaurants on the Food Standards Agency website.