Caroline McConnell, 56, was reported as found by Gwent Police at midday today, July 19, after being missing for over 33 hours.
In Gwent Police’s initial appeal, they had said the last contact anyone had with Caroline was at 10am on Thursday, July 18.
Their appeal said: “Caroline is believed to be driving an orange and black Mini, with the registration plate BT69 OOE, and ‘has known links to Minnetts Lane stables and Black Rock’.”
“Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a DM on social media or via the website, quoting 2400239360.”
“Please note, Caroline is slimmer than the photograph provided.”
Officers confirmed she had been found on social media just before 12pm on Friday, July 18.
The public were thanked for their help with the appeal.
