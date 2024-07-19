A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after police officers received a report of an assault in Upper Dock Street, Newport.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: “We received a report of an assault in Upper Dock Street, Newport, at around 2.40pm on Friday 19 July.
“Officers attended and a 42-year-old man from the Blaina area was arrested on suspicion of assault.
“The man remains in police custody at this time as our enquiries continue.”
Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article