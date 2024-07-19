A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after police officers received a report of an assault in Upper Dock Street, Newport.  

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: “We received a report of an assault in Upper Dock Street, Newport, at around 2.40pm on Friday 19 July. 

“Officers attended and a 42-year-old man from the Blaina area was arrested on suspicion of assault. 

“The man remains in police custody at this time as our enquiries continue.” 

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.  