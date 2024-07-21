Councils are required to identify priorities for school building projects in line with Welsh Government funding.

Will McLean, Monmouthshire County Council’s director of education, said it has informed the Welsh Government Chepstow will be its focus for the next nine year rolling programme of school funding.

The authority is nearing completion of a £69 million new 3 to 19 school in Abergavenny and in recent years has provided new buildings at Monmouth and Caldicot.

The council has already held talks with Chepstow pupils about what facilities they would expect from a new building and instructed architects to “red line” the school site to understand its potential for redevelopment and what space could be available.

Conservative councillor Richard John had asked about investment at Chepstow when Mr McLean was answering questions from councillors at the authority’s July meeting.