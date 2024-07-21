The application by Torfaen Borough Council will also see new changing rooms and two stands, each with a capacity for 50 spectators, built on the field west of Llantarnam Community Primary School in Cwmbran.

The pitch will be available for use from 9am to 9pm Monday to Sunday including community use after 4pm.

There will be four, 15 metre high floodlights on either side of the pitch, which will be below homes on Court Farm Road and light spillage, estimated at less than one lux, will fall on the Dowlais brook to the south and the nearby homes to the north.

Access to the pitch will be from James Prosser Way and there will be 40 parking spaces including four disabled parking bays and four electric vehicle charging points.

The changing rooms and the parking area will be behind a goal between the pitch and the school and outside of the flood zone.

There will be fencing at the access and five metre high fencing, for security, around the pitch with three metre nets above.

Pontypool independent councillor Mark Jones questioned if 40 parking spaces was sufficient and asked if the pitch is a “full-sized arena” suitable for adult competitions.

He also asked, as he does on every 3G application, if the pitch has the additional padding, a shock mat underneath, to make it suitable for rugby.

Cllr Jones said: “At Cwmbran Stadium it’s football only, you’re not allowed any rugby participation at all because it hasn’t got that extra shock mat. So for the cost of this facility I just want it put on the record it is actually going to be adaptable, and allowed, for rugby as well.”

Planning officer Simon Pritchard said the pitch is to be developed to Football Association of Wales and English rugby governing body, the RFU’s, standards and the details the planning department has been provided with is it is suitable for rugby and football.

Cllr Steve Evans asked what the lifespan of the pitch would be and who will be responsible for maintenance and how any anti-social behaviour would be monitored.

Those were described as matters for the management with the application put forward by the council’s education department, rather than the planning authority and Mr Pritchard said he “wouldn’t want to speculate” on its life span.

He added there is additional parking at the school including coach parking and the highways department was content and a traffic management plan has been required as a condition.