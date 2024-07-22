This first-time event aims to provide a unique platform for local artists to showcase their talents in an accessible and inclusive environment.

When is the 'Summer Sessions’ festival?

Tuesday 30th of July till Friday 7th of August - 2pm till 5pm.

Saturday 3rd of August - 2pm till 9pm.

The line-up

The festival will feature headliners such as Joe Kelly and The Royal Pharmacy, Small Miracles, The Humber Collective, Pseudo Cool.

The line-up features local artists including Josh Hicks, Macy, Milly Mason, Daioni, Otto, Mr Bewlay, Greg Ryan, Ruby Kelly, Dan’s People, Tom Cooper, Frankie Wesson, Spencer Segelov, Waterpistol, Ophelia's Beard.

There will also be comedy performances by Drew Taylor, Dani Johns, and Phil Cooper.

The event is organised by The Beechwood Park Community Group, in collaboration with Newport City Radio, Dirty Carrot Records, and Shameless Promotions.

The event is funded by the Shared Prosperity Funding from Newport City Council, ensuring that this family-friendly event is free for everyone.

Mathew Pimm, event organiser for The Beechwood Park Community, shared his excitement: “Beechwood Park is a stunning park and a lovely back drop for live entertainment. It's always been a dream of mine to see original artists perform in the park, displaying their talents and song writing skills.

“Thanks to Shared Prosperity Funding from Newport City Council and the BPCG we are able to work with local promoters and Newport City Radio to make this event possible this summer and hopefully the start of a legacy and platform for bands, artists and performers in the future.”

Gavin Facey, a director at Dirty Carrot Records, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are beyond excited to be involved with the Summer Sessions.

"There is a plethora of creative talent in the area and along with Shameless Promotion, who are supplying the comedians, we are proud to be showcasing some of the very best musicians around.

“The fact it is a free event is a huge boost to the Newport public who don't always get the opportunity to be exposed to original live music.

"Importantly all of these artists will be paid for their skills courtesy of Shared Prosperity Funding from Newport Council.”

Stephen Howell, a volunteer at Newport City Radio, added: “We at Newport City Radio are passionate about Live music and promoting Local artists.

"Given the success of last year's Summer Sessions we were excited about the opportunity to give more artists an opportunity to perform in a unique setting.

“Working with The Beechwood Park Community Group, Dirty Carrot Records and Shameless Promotions we are looking forward to delivering a high-quality event for the people of Newport.”

How to get to the festival?

The park is a 42-minute walk from Newport train station or a 30-minute journey with a 10-minute bus and walk.

