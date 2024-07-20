Gwent officers are looking for the owner of a Chevrolet Captiva SUV to help forensic collision investigators.

A 40-year-old woman, later named as Tetiana Martynova, died in the crash which happened on the A4067 Neath Road, in the Morriston area of Swansea, at around 6.20pm on Wednesday, January 31.

Known locally as Tania, she had fled her native Ukraine following Russia's invasion in 2022.

Forensic collision investigators are trying to source this model of car so they can reconstruct a collision.

Officers are looking for a 2012 and 2013 model of the Chevrolet Captiva SUV for the reconstruction with all the lights on the car to be in working order.

The date of when the car will be needed is not yet known but the reconstruction will take place in the early hours of the morning to recreate the conditions on the day of the collision.

A recovery agent will be able to collect the car for the reconstruction and then return it the following day, but it is worth nothing that it will only be driven a short distance and will not collide with anything.

PC Karl Painter, from the Gwent forensic collision investigation base said: "It is a very rare step for us to take to ask for the public's assistance in this way, but we're still working on piecing together what happened in the collision where Tetiana sadly lost her life.

“The reconstruction could provide us with vital understanding on how and why the collision occurred, and sourcing the correct car is a crucial element of that process.”

Anyone who has a Chevrolet Captiva SUV and is interested in helping officers can call 101 or send a direct message quoting log reference 2400036408 to register their information.