The popular Welshman, nicknamed “Dracula” because of his distinctive widow’s peak hairstyle, died on Friday night after a battle with cancer, his wife Carol has confirmed.

A former coal miner and police officer from Tredegar, Reardon was at the forefront of the game’s rise to popularity as a televised sport during the 1970s and is credited with influencing the next generation of superstars.

Compatriot and three-time world champion Mark Williams told the World Snooker Tour’s official website: “Ray is one of the best sports people ever from Wales and the best snooker player. He’s one of the reasons why a lot of us started playing.

“He put snooker on the map, alongside Alex Higgins, Jimmy White and Steve Davis. Anyone playing now owes them a lot because they brought popularity to the game. He is a real inspiration.”

White paid his own tribute in a post on X which read: “Gutted to hear my very good friend Ray Reardon has passed away. A total class act and very kind to me when I was making my way in the game. A giant of the game. Rest in Peace, mate.”

Born in Tredegar in 1932, Reardon took up snooker and billiards as a youngster and, having followed his father down the pit at Ty Trist Colliery, proved so adept at the former that he won the Welsh Amateur Championship every year from 1950 to 1955.

He swapped the mines for a career with the police but at the age of 35, and after beating John Spencer to lift the English Amateur title in 1964, he turned professional.

Reardon’s first world championship campaign ended in a 25-24 quarter-final defeat by Fred Davis in 1969, but he won the title for the first time a year later and repeated the feat in 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976 and 1978, the last of his wins coming at the Crucible after the tournament’s move to the Sheffield venue 12 months earlier.

That win over South Africa’s Perrie Mans established the then 45-year-old as the oldest man to claim the world crown, a record surpassed by Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2022.

Reardon reached one more world final in 1982, when he was beaten by Higgins, but won 16 other professional tournaments during a career which saw him crowned as the sport’s first number one when rankings were introduced in 1975.

He retired in 1991, but continued to play into his nineties and compiled a century break in November last year.

Reardon’s death prompted an outpouring of affection for a man whose warmth and humour helped to make him a household name.

Shaun Murphy, world champion in 2005, said on X: “What a man you were Ray. An absolute animal on the table, and a total gentleman off it. It was an honour to spend time with you whether we played snooker or golf – I’ll treasure every minute. Rest in peace.”

Former player and current TV presenter Neal Foulds posted: “Awfully sad news that Ray Reardon has passed away. A giant of our sport. Thanks for the memories Ray. Rest in peace.”

TV personality Piers Morgan said: “Sad news. Brilliant player, and such a classy gentleman. RIP.”