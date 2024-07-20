A MISSING MAN has been found.
Bodrul Islam, a 40-year-old from Monmouth, was reported missing on Friday, July 19.
Bodrul Islam, 40, was last seen on Commercial Road, Newport, at around 5.10pm on Sunday 30 June.
Bodrul has links to Newport, particularly the Pill area, and London.
He was encouraged to get in touch with the police.
Officers confirmed Mr Islam had been found on social media around 11am on Saturday, July 20.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here