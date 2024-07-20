Bodrul Islam, a 40-year-old from Monmouth, was reported missing on Friday, July 19.

Bodrul Islam, 40, was last seen on Commercial Road, Newport, at around 5.10pm on Sunday 30 June.

Bodrul has links to Newport, particularly the Pill area, and London.

He was encouraged to get in touch with the police.

Officers confirmed Mr Islam had been found on social media around 11am on Saturday, July 20.