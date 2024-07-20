The off-road bike had been reported stolen in the Avon and Somerset force area.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man from Newport on suspicion of making threats to cause damage and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

To report concerns about illegal off-road bikes in your area, contact the police via the website, call on 101 or send a DM on Facebook or X so that Gwent Police can take action.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details.