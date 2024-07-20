POLICE carrying out arrest enquiries in the Alway area of Newport today seized another illegal off-road bike.
The off-road bike had been reported stolen in the Avon and Somerset force area.
Officers arrested a 23-year-old man from Newport on suspicion of making threats to cause damage and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.
To report concerns about illegal off-road bikes in your area, contact the police via the website, call on 101 or send a DM on Facebook or X so that Gwent Police can take action.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details.
