Mason Franklin of Undy Primary School has recently completed an impressive steak of learning Welsh on Duolingo - 850 days.

This remarkable milestone showcases not only Mason’s commitment to mastering a new language but also the power of consistent effort and support from a nurturing learning environment.

Mason embarked on his Duolingo journey with enthusiasm and determination, dedicating time each day to practice and improve his Welsh skills.

Over the course of the 850 days he has developed a strong grasp of the language, enhancing his vocabulary, grammar and conversational abilities. This accomplishment is testament to his perseverance and passion for learning.

The school would like to extend their thanks to Mrs Lloyd-Baker whose guidance and encouragement has played a crucial role in his Duolingo journey. Her expertise patience and dedication has inspired many pupils to take on this challenge and improve their Welsh skills.

Headteacher Cathy Edmunds said: "Pupils love using Duolingo to improve their Welsh. It’s engaging and interactive approach to language learning has kept pupils motivated and excited to continue progressing each day. It has proven to be a winning formula, even staff have taken on the challenge.

"Mason’s accomplishment serves as an inspiration to all of us, demonstrating that with dedication, consistency and the right support we can achieve great things. We are all incredibly proud of Mason’s achievement and hope he continues to improve his Welsh long into the future."