The PTA of Undy Primary School, known as FOUPS (Friends of Undy Primary School) have raised and incredible £16,000 for the school.

This remarkable achievement is a testament the commitment and generosity of their entire school community, and the school say they could not be more proud or grateful.

Throughout the year, the PTA has organised a variety of exciting events, each contributing to this outstanding total.

From lively discos where students danced the night away, to a thrilling circus that brought joy and wonder to all who attended. The sense of community and enthusiasm was palpable and it was heart-warming to see so many people come together to support our school.

In addition to these events, the raffles were a huge hit, and the school have said a huge thank you to the parents for donating wonderful prizes and adding an element of fun and excitement to the fundraising efforts.

The funds raised will go a long way to enhancing the educational experiences for all pupils at Undy Primary School.

The school have revealed that the monies raised will go towards improving our playgrounds and outdoor learning environments.

This is a significant boost to their school budget and it would not have been possible without the unwavering support of FOUPS and all those who participated in the activities and events.

FOUPS have devoted countless hours to planning and organising some very special events this year.

Their hard work and dedication have made a long lasting impact on the school community. Every event was a shining example of what we can accomplish when volunteers give up their time and energy.

Undy Primary School's headteacher Cathy Edmunds said: "Together, we have demonstrated the power of community spirit and the positive impact we can make when working towards a common goal.

"Often a thankless role but one that is very much appreciated but all the Undy Primary School team.

"We look forward to many more successful events in the future and continuing to make Undy Primary School a wonderful place for children to learn and grow."