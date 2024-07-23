Caerphilly Council’s Cabinet has agreed to work with NRW to jointly seek a private sector partner to further enhance Cwmcarn Forest Drive and Visitor Centre. The site, which is popular with mountain bikers and walkers, boasts a breathtaking scenic drive as well as a visitor centre, coffee shop, camping facilities, play areas and lodges.

The collaboration will seek to build on the proposals that were submitted by CCBC in 2022, as part of their application for the UK Governments ‘Levelling Up’ fund to enhance the attraction offer at the site.

CCBC and NRW have signed an agreement to progress ambitious plans to jointly offer the site to a commercial developer and thereby enhance the tourism attraction, while removing the costs associated with managing the site.

The next step involves the appointment of an agent, who will market the site and seek interested parties to submit options for consideration about the future of Cwmcarn Forest Drive.