Caerphilly County Borough Council is considering making changes to its current home-to-school and college transport policy.

The council is facing significant financial challenges over the next few years and many services are being reviewed in order to identify savings and deliver efficiencies.

School transport costs currently total over £10.7 million each year and Caerphilly is one of the last Local Authorities in Wales to provide a higher level of discretionary transport, well above Welsh Government’s statutory requirements.

The council’s Cabinet will meet this week (Wed 24 July) to consider launching a consultation in September on amending the home-to-school and college transport policy. If agreed, the new policy would be introduced from September 2026.

The consultation will seek views on changing to the statutory minimum distance of 2 miles for primary aged children (currently 1.5 miles) and 3 miles for secondary aged children (currently 2 miles).

The potential removal of the discretionary mileage element for mainstream provision would bring it in line with WG statutory distance criteria, resulting in an annual saving of up to £1.5million.

The proposed alterations will still mean that:

Learners will continue to be able to select their ‘relevant’ school in accordance with their preference of English medium, Welsh medium, or faith school.

Provision of transport for children under statutory school age (dependent on spare vehicle capacity) and for children post-16 will continue.

Provision of transport for learners with Additional Learning Needs will continue.

A CCBC spokesperson said, “The council’s transport budget is under significant financial pressure and we are one of the last councils in Wales to offer a more generous discretionary mileage policy.”

“These proposed changes have been carefully considered, but it is important that we consult those affected and fully consider the views of the community before we agree any changes in future.”

Further information can be found in the Cabinet report on the Caerphilly CBC website.