DOMINIC FAIRHURST, 28, of Barrack Hill, Newport must pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Malpas Road on January 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RANDALL RYAN, 23, of Llanover Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 Lower Race, Pontypool on December 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TYLER HERBERT-MORGAN, 19, of Havard Road, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £80 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

KAYLEIGH MEREDITH, 29, of Clos Y Ficerdy, Wyesham, Monmouth must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 72mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

MEGAN LEIGH AMBER DAINTON, 25, of Charles Edwards Close, Llanfoist, Monmouthshire must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HAREM ABDULQADER MOHAMMAD, 40, of Bessemer Drive, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL MORGAN, 58, of Princes Avenue, Caerphilly must pay £136 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANDREW RICHARDS, 53, of St James Way, Georgetown, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MATTHEW MORRIS, 35, of Osborne Road, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BETHAN PHILLIPS, 50, of St Clears Close, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA PROCTOR, 41, of Derwen Way, Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT TRIGG, 35, of Caddicks Row, Blaina must pay £350 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 on December 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAWN ELIZABETH SILCOX, 58, of Traston Road, Newport must pay £147 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on December 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.