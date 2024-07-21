A MAN who “punched and hit” two dogs has been banned from keeping animals.
Joshua Heard, 26, of Sicker Close, Newport, was sentenced to a two-year community order at the city’s magistrates’ court.
The defendant pleaded guilty to a number of offences following an alcohol-fuelled incident on June 29.
Heard admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, assault by beating, assaulting a police officer, criminal damage and a public order offence.
He was banned from keeping animals for two years.
The defendant will have to wear a sobriety tag for the next 120 days after being made the subject of an alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement.
Heard must also complete a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £185 in compensation and costs.
