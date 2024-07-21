A WOMAN has been warned she could be jailed after she attacked a police officer in a pub.
Sophie Heaven, 22, pleaded guilty to assaulting a female constable at the Red Lion on Newport’s Stow Hill.
The defendant has also admitted assault by beating on another woman in the pub.
The incidents happened on April 1.
The sentencing of Heaven, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport was adjourned to August 13 for the preparation of a probation report.
She was told that “all options would be open” after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
One of those conditions is that she is not to go to the Red Lion.
