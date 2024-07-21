South Wales Argus
Main road in Caerphilly county blocked due to crash with police at scene

Live

A472 towards Maesycwmmer closed due to crash

Emergency
Caerphilly
By Sallie Phillips

  • The A472 in Caerphilly county is closed due to a crash from the dance centre roundabout towards Maesycwmmer.
  • The road was first closed just after 7.30am on Sunday morning
  • Police are on scene

