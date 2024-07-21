The incident took place in Newport during a search on the night of Thursday, July 11.

The National Police Air Service confirmed that a helicopter from St Athan was sent at 10.04pm that night to assist Gwent Police officers.

The helicopter was then "repeatedly targeted by a green laser", and the crew used camera and mapping systems to identify where the laser was being shone.

It was established that the light was coming from a property the east of Newport.

Gwent Police officers went to the location and detained a 37-year-old woman on suspicion of shining or directing a laser beam towards a vehicle.

The case ended with a community resolution, which is an option police have for dealing with low-level offending.

Community resolutions often involve restorative justice techniques like an offender apologising to the victim, paying compensation, or repairing damage caused.

They do not result in a criminal record or require the offender to attend court.

A NPAS spokeswoman said: "Sadly, it is not uncommon for aircraft to be targeted by lasers, despite it being extremely dangerous and foolhardy.

"Distracting a pilot puts the lives of the air crew and people on the ground at serious risk.

"For this reason, it rightly carries a potential prison sentence.

"All NPAS aircraft are kitted with equipment which allows crews to accurately pinpoint the location from which a laser is being shone and record the evidence to support a conviction.

"NPAS will always pursue a conviction through the courts, with the valuable support of the local police force.

"We thank Gwent Police on this occasion for their swift response in attending the address and making the arrest."