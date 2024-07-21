Several parts of the motorway in Newport will either be partially or fully closed due to roadworks.

The works include maintenance and resurfacing work and while they will mostly take place overnight, some drivers may still be affected.

Some of the sections will be closed for a few days while other more major works could impact part of the motorway for several weeks.

This comes after it was announced that the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge would be closing three times during July, causing increased congestion at these times.

The dates and times of the closures are as follows, and are all according to Traffic Wales:

M4 - Westbound - J26 Malpas to J28 Tredegar Park

Reason: Resurfacing work

Date and time: Road closed July 22 to August 14 between 8pm and 6am

M4 - Westbound - J26 Malpas

Reason: Resurfacing work

Date and time: Off slip and on slip closed between July 22 and August 14 from 8pm to 6am

M4 - Westbound - J27 High Cross

Reason: On slip, resurfacing work

Date and time: Entry slip road closed and exit slip road closed between July 22 and August 14 between 8pm and 6am

M4 - Westbound - J28 Tredegar Park

Reason: Resurfacing work

Exit slip road closed and entry slip road closed between July 22 and August 14 from 8pm to 6am