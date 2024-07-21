THERE has been much disruption on a number of roads over the past few weeks.
While most of the disruption has been on the motorways, smaller roads in towns within Gwent are not exempt.
A number of roads in Cwmbran and further within the Torfaen county borough are set to be impacted by essential water and telecom works over the next week, by Welsh Water Dwr Cymru and BT respectively.
The roads impacted include Henllys Way and Woodland Road. The roads will not be closed, but be controlled by multi-way traffic lights for between two and four days.
The full details are as follows:
Woodland Road Cyff/Jct Turnpike Road/The Highway Croesyceiliog NP44 2BG
Multi-way lights from Monday, July 22 to Wednesday, July 24 for BT
Rosedale Stud, Henllys Lanes R303, Cwmbran NP44 7AU
Two-way lights from Friday, July 26 to Tuesday, July 30 for Dwr Cymru Welsh Water
Springfield Farm, Henllys Lanes R303, Cwmbran NP44 7AT
Two-way lights from Monday, July 22 to Wednesday, July 24 for Dwr Cymru Welsh Water
Unit 19, Springvale Industrial Estate, Cwmbran NP44 5AZ
Two-way lights from Wednesday, July 24 to Friday, July 26 for Dwr Cymru Welsh Water
12 Station Street, Abersychan NP4 8PH
Two-way lights from Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26 for Western Power Distribution
Unit 1, New Road / Panteg Way, Pontypool NP4 0TL
Multi-way lights from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, July 28 for Western Power Distribution
