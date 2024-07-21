While most of the disruption has been on the motorways, smaller roads in towns within Gwent are not exempt.

A number of roads in Cwmbran and further within the Torfaen county borough are set to be impacted by essential water and telecom works over the next week, by Welsh Water Dwr Cymru and BT respectively.

The roads impacted include Henllys Way and Woodland Road. The roads will not be closed, but be controlled by multi-way traffic lights for between two and four days.

The full details are as follows:

Woodland Road Cyff/Jct Turnpike Road/The Highway Croesyceiliog NP44 2BG

Multi-way lights from Monday, July 22 to Wednesday, July 24 for BT

Rosedale Stud, Henllys Lanes R303, Cwmbran NP44 7AU

Two-way lights from Friday, July 26 to Tuesday, July 30 for Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

Springfield Farm, Henllys Lanes R303, Cwmbran NP44 7AT

Two-way lights from Monday, July 22 to Wednesday, July 24 for Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

Unit 19, Springvale Industrial Estate, Cwmbran NP44 5AZ

Two-way lights from Wednesday, July 24 to Friday, July 26 for Dwr Cymru Welsh Water

12 Station Street, Abersychan NP4 8PH

Two-way lights from Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26 for Western Power Distribution

Unit 1, New Road / Panteg Way, Pontypool NP4 0TL

Multi-way lights from Saturday, July 27 to Sunday, July 28 for Western Power Distribution