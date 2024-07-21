Named among numerous other streets across the UK in this week's daily prize draws, streets in Tredegar and St Dials, Cwmbran, have won a sum of money.

Residents of Rawlinson Terrace, in Tredegar, with a postcode of NP22 4JD, have won a prize of £1,000 each in the draw made on Wednesday, July 17.

Residents of Cresswell Walk in St Dials, Cwmbran, with a postcode of NP26 3NE, have each won £1,000 per ticket in the draw for Wednesday, July 10.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

Plus on Saturdays and Sundays players in winning postcodes bag £30,000-plus each. Every month players in one postcode area share more than £3m.

You can buy tickets and read more about the People's Postcode Lottery on its official website here.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

As it stands, more than £1.3 billion has been raised for charitable causes across the world.

According to the official website, around £17.2 million stands to be won in their August draws.