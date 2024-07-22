Bassaleg Post Office on Caerphilly Road in Newport will be closed from 1pm on Saturday, July 21.

It is expected to re-open at 9am on Monday, August 5.

A post shared to Facebook from the official closure notice highlighted that it was just a temporary closure, simply for "operational reasons" according to the company.

A statement said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. During this period of temporary closure, customers may use any convenient Post Office branch.

"The latest branch information can be found using our website."

Three alternative branches have been suggested for customers to use during closure.

Bassaleg Road Post Office, 115-121 Bassaleg Road, Gaer Park, Newport, NP20 3NA

Opening hours: 8am to 8pm seven days a week

Services:

Cash Withdrawals

Cash Deposits

Cheque Deposits

Drop & Go

Parcelforce Express Services

DPD - Buy in branch

DPD - Drop off and collections

Evri - Buy in branch

Evri - Drop off and collections

Pay bills and top up

Document certification services

Vehicle tax

Foreign Currency

Travel Insurance

Travel Money Card

MoneyGram

Western Union

Savings application form

Savings Account ID Verification (free)

High Cross Post Office, 3-4 Greenfield Road, Rogerstone, Newport, NP10 9BU

Opening hours: 7.30am to 8.30pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 8.30pm Saturday and 8.30am to 8pm Sunday

Services:

Cash Withdrawals

Cash Deposits

Cheque Deposits

Drop & Go

Parcelforce Express Services

Evri - Buy in branch

Evri - Drop off and collections

Pay bills and top up

Travel Money Card

Thornbury Park Post Office, Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, NP10 9DP

Opening hours: 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 12.30pm Saturday, closed Sunday

Services: