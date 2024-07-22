A LOCAL Post Office has announced it will be closing for around two weeks.
Bassaleg Post Office on Caerphilly Road in Newport will be closed from 1pm on Saturday, July 21.
It is expected to re-open at 9am on Monday, August 5.
A post shared to Facebook from the official closure notice highlighted that it was just a temporary closure, simply for "operational reasons" according to the company.
A statement said: "We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. During this period of temporary closure, customers may use any convenient Post Office branch.
"The latest branch information can be found using our website."
Three alternative branches have been suggested for customers to use during closure.
Bassaleg Road Post Office, 115-121 Bassaleg Road, Gaer Park, Newport, NP20 3NA
Opening hours: 8am to 8pm seven days a week
Services:
- Cash Withdrawals
- Cash Deposits
- Cheque Deposits
- Drop & Go
- Parcelforce Express Services
- DPD - Buy in branch
- DPD - Drop off and collections
- Evri - Buy in branch
- Evri - Drop off and collections
- Pay bills and top up
- Document certification services
- Vehicle tax
- Foreign Currency
- Travel Insurance
- Travel Money Card
- MoneyGram
- Western Union
- Savings application form
- Savings Account ID Verification (free)
High Cross Post Office, 3-4 Greenfield Road, Rogerstone, Newport, NP10 9BU
Opening hours: 7.30am to 8.30pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 8.30pm Saturday and 8.30am to 8pm Sunday
Services:
- Cash Withdrawals
- Cash Deposits
- Cheque Deposits
- Drop & Go
- Parcelforce Express Services
- Evri - Buy in branch
- Evri - Drop off and collections
- Pay bills and top up
- Travel Money Card
Thornbury Park Post Office, Ebenezer Drive, Rogerstone, Newport, NP10 9DP
Opening hours: 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am to 12.30pm Saturday, closed Sunday
Services:
- Cash Withdrawals
- Cash Deposits
- Cheque Deposits
- Drop & Go
- Parcelforce Express Services
- Pay bills and top up
- Travel Insurance
- Travel Money Card
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here