Saturday July 6 saw Bargoed Town Centre transform for the first ever Bargoed Summer Music Festival, with thousands of people flocking to the town to see and listen to the huge selection of musicians.



The lively festival had multiple performance areas, from a main stage to busking areas, all of which were enjoyed by everyone. The weather wasn’t the best, but this didn’t deter the crowds from having a great time.



Many of the town centres venues participated in the event.

There was the main stage on Lowry Plaza, as well as four busking areas at Bargoed Library, The Square Royale, Bourton’s Live Music Café Bar and Murray’s/Emporium Snooker Club.

Acts included Albino Frogs, Ruby Kay, and headliners The Pandas on the main stage, as well as Bargoed natives David Tasker, Garin Fitter, St Gwladys School Choir and Bargoed Male Voice Choir.



Also to be enjoyed at the event were several food, drink and craft stalls, Crafty Legs’ Craft Fair & Market, funfair rides, activities at Bargoed Library and a visit from Mario, Stitch, and CoComelon.



Hear what local businesses and traders thought of the festival:



Paul Strinati of The New Continental Café said: “Very good event, very busy, great to see people in town and lots of new faces, the event brought people in to the town. The shops stayed open later into the afternoon and people were around all day which was great.”



Jude Voyle from Barnardo’s said: “Successful event once again for the town which we desperately need, it is great to see Bargoed on the map, and the community all came out to support us which was wonderful!”



Crafty Legs Events commented: “What an amazing new event for Bargoed, with a fantastic community spirit, which will continue to grow each year. Proud to have been part of this great day!”



La Bamba Barbershop also said “Wow, wow, wow. I have to say that I broke my record on earnings for a Saturday. We hope that this can be an ongoing event in the town for the near future. The town was electric. Thank you from La Bamba Barbershop for bringing life back to the town.”



Russell Sorrell of The Square Royale also commented: “Customers loved it and it was the best, takings-wise, performing day since the May event 2023.”



Emporium Snooker Club / The Snooks said: “We would just like to thank you for the festival! It was amazing to see the town alive full of the community and surrounding communities coming too. Faces we haven’t seen before, it was great!”



Greggs Bargoed commented: “Brilliant day! Had a great time, we were all dressed up, singing and dancing along, the customers got involved too. Great day!”



If any artists would like to register their interest in performing at next year’s event, please email events@caerphilly.gov.uk to be added to the Events Team’s database. Interested parties must have liability insurance.