WHILE many kids will be looking forward to the holidays now they have begun, many parents might be worrying about how they are going to feed the little ones over the next six weeks.
It's an issue that can plague many parents, particularly with the current cost-of-living crisis.
With that in mind, we've put together a list of some places across South Wales where kids can eat free or cheaply this summer.
Las Iguanas
Join the 'My Las Iguanas' via the app and children eat free with every adult main
ASDA
Kids eat for £1 all day, every day at their cafes, with no adult spend required.
Sainsbury's
Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main from 11.30am every day
Pausa at Dunelm
Kids get one mini main, two snacks and a drink for free with every £4 spend after 3pm
TGI Friday's
Kids eat free when 'Stripes Rewards Members' purchase an adult's main meal with app
Travelodge and Premier Inn
Buy one adult breakfast from £8.99 and up to two kids eat breakfast for free
Ikea
Kids get a meal from 95p daily from 11am
Sizzling Pubs
Every Monday to Friday 3-7pm kids mains are £1 with every adult meal
Beefeater and Brewers Fayre
Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult
Morrisons
Spend £4.49 and get one free kids meal all day every day
Tesco
One free kids meal with every 60p spend
Yo! Sushi
Until Friday August 30, kids eat free all day Monday to Friday with a minimum adult spend of £10.
Bella Italia
Children eat £1 with any adult main, valid 4-6pm Monday to Thursday.
Dobbie's Garden Centres
For every adult breakfast or lunch, kids eat for free every day
Coconut Tree
One child aged 10 and under eats free per paying adult valid daily 12-6pm until Friday, September 6
Table Table
Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult
Hungry Horse
Kids eat for £1 on Mondays
Future Inns
Under fives eat free with any adult meal
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here