It's an issue that can plague many parents, particularly with the current cost-of-living crisis.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of some places across South Wales where kids can eat free or cheaply this summer.

Las Iguanas

Join the 'My Las Iguanas' via the app and children eat free with every adult main

ASDA

Kids eat for £1 all day, every day at their cafes, with no adult spend required.

Sainsbury's

Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main from 11.30am every day

Pausa at Dunelm

Kids get one mini main, two snacks and a drink for free with every £4 spend after 3pm

TGI Friday's

Kids eat free when 'Stripes Rewards Members' purchase an adult's main meal with app

Travelodge and Premier Inn

Buy one adult breakfast from £8.99 and up to two kids eat breakfast for free

Ikea

Kids get a meal from 95p daily from 11am

Sizzling Pubs

Every Monday to Friday 3-7pm kids mains are £1 with every adult meal

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult

Morrisons

Spend £4.49 and get one free kids meal all day every day

Tesco

One free kids meal with every 60p spend

Yo! Sushi

Until Friday August 30, kids eat free all day Monday to Friday with a minimum adult spend of £10.

Bella Italia

Children eat £1 with any adult main, valid 4-6pm Monday to Thursday.

Dobbie's Garden Centres

For every adult breakfast or lunch, kids eat for free every day

Coconut Tree

One child aged 10 and under eats free per paying adult valid daily 12-6pm until Friday, September 6

Table Table

Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with one paying adult

Hungry Horse

Kids eat for £1 on Mondays

Future Inns

Under fives eat free with any adult meal