LIVE: Main road in Caerphilly county borough closed due to crash

Live

Kendon Road closed at Treowen turn off due to crash

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A crash has closed Kendon Road near Crumlin
  • Gwent Police have closed the road at the Treowen turn off
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion

