However, with this property in Allt-Yr-Yn, Newport that is exactly what you get, set in a stunning 1.3 acres of land overlooking the Machen mountains, complete with outdoor pool and the house highlight a sunken jacuzzi style bath, an element lifted straight from the homes of the 70s.

Marketed by Number One Real Estates, the guide price is £800,000 and much of the furniture is up for sale negotiation.

Perfect for escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday city life, this magical property is tucked away in the countryside and offers a suitably private luxury lifestyle.

There are many entrances located around this wonderful property, but the main entrance is through the front, where the large foyer welcomes us into this stunning family home, which is beautifully presented throughout.

The main living has glass doors that head out into the garden and to the outdoor pool, allowing light to "cascade" into the room, creating a "warm and tranquil" setting for the main area of the home.

On the opposite side of the house we have the spacious kitchen, offering plenty of storage space through the fixings and several fitted cupboards. The highlight of the kitchen is the AGA Range cooker, featuring two hotplates, and plenty of cooking options and oven space, as well as ample room for additional appliances to be fitted throughout.

In the winter it is an excellent source of heat, besides the central heating. The kitchen is also large enough to fit a great dining area, while the main dining room can be found adjacent to the kitchen, being spacious in size and featuring a marvellous serving hatch from the kitchen.

From the kitchen you can access a convenient utility room from a side entryway, with a downstairs toilet and also access to the sizeable double garage that can provide off road parking for around four vehicles.

A staircase downstairs takes us to the outstanding recreation room, boasting an incredible size perfect for a variety of functions, while currently in use as a snooker room and additional living area, which can also be accessed using its own entrance and parking space.

The room is fitted with a stunning home bar, and offers ample space to be remodelled for any potential purpose, such as a home cinema room, gym, or simply as another living area. Connected to the games room is the boiler room, offering yet another space for utilities and laundry.

On the top floor are five good sized bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite and the highlight of the home, a jacuzzi style sunken bath and separate shower cubicle, offering a truly luxurious bathing experience.

The second bathroom on the top floor can be found from the spacious landing, fitted with a bath and separate overhead shower. All of the bedrooms positioned to the rear have the added benefit of breath-taking views of the surrounding countryside.

Outside, as well as the huge driveway there's a helpful carport that is located just outside of the recreational room on the bottom floor, providing countless options for parking around the property.

At the side of the house we have a large garden with fully grown trees and bushes and a pond adjacent to the driveway. There is a lawn to the rear, suitable for picnics, the lawn can also be accessed via the separate back door.

Also included at the property are the fantastic stables, with a huge amount of space for housing horses and relevant supplies but presents an incredible opportunity for redevelopment into a potential annex.

Outside of the stables we have another expansive driveway with fenced kennels and a greenhouse, as well as two large grass paddocks. The paddocks, until recently were used by the owners’ retired racehorses, now provide opportunities for relaxation and further development.

Boasting incredible transport links, being only two minutes from the High Cross interchange that connects the M4, allowing for seamless travel to Cardiff, Bristol and beyond.

The city centre is within 10 minutes drive, and has many shops, restaurants and cafés on offer, as well as the railway station to provide further transport links. Nearby are some of the best schools in town, such as Pentrepoeth, Glasllwch and Highcross Primary and Bassaleg Comprehensive.