Gwent Police attended a crash involving three vehicles just before 1.45pm on Sunday, July 21.

They were joined by colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service

Three people from the vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said at 3.45pm: "At 1340hours we received a report of a collision involving three vehicles on Kendon Road, Crumlin.

"Officers and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and three people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road remains closed at this time.”

Despite the road being closed, traffic was coping well throughout the afternoon.

The road remained closed as of 5pm on Sunday, July 21.