Nicky, lyricist and bassist with Blackwood superstars the Manic Street Preachers, has a home in Tenby, where his very first solo show was held at the town’s museum and art gallery in 2018.

But he is also fond of Narberth and said he would love to show his work there as well.

So Tuesday, August 6 will see the opening of Nicky’s new exhibition, My Little Empire, at Narberth Museum.

Nicky's love of the Polaroid image can be seen in the exhibition. (Image: Narberth Museum)

The show name is also that of a Manics song from This Is My Truth Tell Me Yours, the first album to feature lyrics solely by Nicky.

The exhibition features 26 new pieces, all showing Nicky’s love of the Polaroid image.

Welsh Trilogy by Nicky Wire has a price tag of £1,000. (Image: Nicky Wire)

Subjects include Richard Burton, Jean Paul Basquiat, Marilyn Monroe, Albert Camus, RS Thomas, landscapes and several self-portraits.

It is being organised and guest curated in Narberth by Mark Lewis, who worked with Nicky on his 2018 exhibition in Tenby.

Mark explained: “The exhibition came about after I contacted Nicky to say that one of his pictures was being used in the Dylan Thomas exhibition at Narberth Museum.

"He said he had always liked Narberth and would love to show his work there. And so, we chatted and arranged it to open between tour dates.

"I am really delighted that Nicky chose to work with me again, to curate his second solo art exhibition, after the success of his first ever solo exhibition curated by me in 2018.

"His support for small independent museums in Wales is fantastic and really helps to raise their profile."

My Little Empire by Nicky Wire can be seen at Narberth Museum from Tuesday, August 6 until December 13.