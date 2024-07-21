A 22-year-old suspect from Cardiff was arrested in the Pill area of Newport early this morning.

It comes after a South Wales Police probe into anti-social behaviour and the “targeting” of force vehicles in recent weeks in the Gabalfa area of the Welsh capital.

Two further arrests were made this morning when a man and a woman, both aged 20 and from Gabalfa, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

At this address in Cardiff a hunting knife was seized "as well as a large quantity of cash, a large quantity of cannabis and fireworks believed to be linked to an earlier incident where vehicles were targeted in the area", South Wales Police revealed in a statement.

Officers also seized two Sur-Ron e-bikes believed to be linked to incidents where police vehicles were attacked.

Inspector Ben Davies said: “Last night the Fairwater neighbourhood team worked late into the night to obtain an urgent warrant which has led to today’s arrests.

“They were supported by the territorial support team and others from within the Cardiff division.

“We have recently been carrying out high visibility patrols with help from mounted officers and traffic units.

“Our priority is to ensure that everybody is able to feel safe and go about their daily business in Gabalfa without feeling intimidated, and we will continue to work tirelessly to apprehend those who are causing problems.”