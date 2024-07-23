ABDUL ALI, 24, of Summerhill Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on Emlyn Street on December 23, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KYRO KANE-LEAR, 23, of Ty Mynydd, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £75 compensation after pleading guilty to causing criminal damage to a wall belonging to Bron Afon Community Housing at Glenview Road, Trevethin, Pontypool on February 26.

AMNA ARSHID, 30, of Liswerry Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving with a tyre which had the ply or cord exposed on Aberthaw Road on January 3.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ABUTALUH SAKIBAZAD, 18, of Commercial Road, Newport was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis on May 24.

JOJO ARTHUR, aged 25, of Llwynu Lane, Abergavenny must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TIMOTHY MATTHEW COLLING, 41, of Walter Conway Avenue, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL MORRISSEY, 47, of Beaufort Road, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 28 and Junction 27 on December 19, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with four points.

BRADLEIGH JACK FRY, 25, of Garn Road, Nantyglo must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN LEONARD, 34, of British School Close, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 29, 2023.

His driving record endorsed with three points.

NATHAN OWEN, 39, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

RHIANNON MILLER, 40, of Pen y Parc, Ebbw Vale must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 30, 2023.

Her driving record endorsed with three points.

ROBERT TRIGG, 35, of Caddicks Row, Blaina must pay £350 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 20, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.