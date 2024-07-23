Caerphilly Council have confirmed they will be closing three roads in the county to allow for essential resurfacing works.

In two cases, there will be alternative routes available.

The first of the closures will be for New Road Tir-y-birth, which will enable the traffic management systems to be put in place under convoy.

This will be in place for eight days, from Tuesday, July 30 to Thursday, August 8, with no alternative route available.

The other two roads impacted will be fully closed for a short time period each.

Heolddu Grove in Bargoed will be closed from Monday, July 29 to Wednesday, July 31 for three days.

The alternative route is up Moorland Road, McDonnell Road and St Gwladys Avenue in Bargoed.

Hafodyrynys Road in Crumlin will be closed from 8pm to 6am for two nights on Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20.

The alternative route is to go down the A467 from Crumlin to Brynmawr, then the A465 Brynmawr to Abergavenny, the A4042 Abergavenny to Pontypool, and then the A472 Pontypool to Crumlin, and reverse that to return.