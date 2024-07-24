A LOCAL business support network has opened up shop in Caerphilly county earlier this month.
28 High Street, Bargoed has recently been taken over by Pop Up Wales as a space to support local businesses.
Pop Up Wales helps businesses by providing a space to work and hold meetings, enabling them to avoid the burden of high hire fees, legal complexities, and safety barriers.
There is currently an introductory offer on until the end of September 2024 for businesses to hire a pop-up stall for just £5 a day (£15 on Saturdays) as an opportunity to test the retail market without the added financial burden of running your own premises. Trading hours are 10am-4pm Tuesday to Saturday.
With complete flexibility around stall hire, no minimum contract or ongoing commitment required, there is the option to hire a stall for a single day, one day a week, two days a week, once a month, two days a month – the possibilities are endless!
The Pop Up Wales space in Bargoed can also be hired for events or workshops at £15 per hour (inclusive of VAT). Co-working space is also offered at £5 per day (inclusive of VAT).
To express an interest in hiring a pop-up retail stall, or to enquire about using the space for events and workshops, please contact info@popupwales.com or +44 (0) 1792 721725.
More information on Pop Up Wales in Bargoed can be found here.
