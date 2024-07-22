The centre, which will provide a range of learning opportunities for around 50 pupils, is due to be completed in time for the new term in September.

Work to extend the school’s current autism spectrum disorder (ASD) base is currently underway to house the new facility, which will include a kitchen, indoor and outdoor seating and sensory garden that will be available for community hire in the evenings and weekends.

Head of ASD Base, Caroline Payne, said: “We are really lucky to have this new facility to be able to meet the student’s needs.

"It will help us develop the curriculum to include engagement in the community. We are very excited about this new phase and the opportunities it will offer.”

ASD Base student, Archie Thompson, said: “We are looking forward to having lots more space for activities, and being able to spend more time with friends, learning and having fun.”

Family Liaison Officer, Kathryn Ayling, said: “I’m so excited to share this new provision with the wider community. This will be a new safe space for people to come together and take part in different activities.

"Hopefully this will strengthen and develop relationships with their family and our school.”

Headteacher of Cwmbran High School, Matt Sims, said: “I am delighted to announce the new provision at our school, the funding was granted to allow this school to reach out to the local community and provide a variety of classes to support local families, with the aim to forge long lasting relationships.”

This news comes four months after the Argus reported that a number of parents of deaf children at the school were in uproar over plans to shut the deaf base and move their children over to this ASD base.

Parents had expressed concerns over taking deaf children out of the only deaf base in Gwent, and putting them in a classroom with a range of other children with additional learning needs, such as autism.

One parent even described the situation as "mental torture" and said it was "unfair" on their children for the school to be seen as "going backwards" in their support for the deaf community.

Last month, the school was given two awards by the Foundation of Community Engagement, which recognises the work schools do to support pupils, parents and the wider community.