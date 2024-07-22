While police officers do not routinely carry guns in the UK, forces may use specially trained firearms officers in response to some crimes.

In data released by the Home Office, figures show that Gwent Police deployed these officers in 293 operations this year, an increase from the 247 the year before.

According to the government website, police officers are only authorised to shoot at a suspect if that person poses an “immediate threat to life.” Last year this happened ten times in Gwent, but this year only twice.

It says: “Police firearms operations involve the authorised deployment of armed officers where they may have to protect themselves or others from a person who: (a) is in possession of a firearm or other weapon; (b) has immediate access to a firearm or weapon; or (c) is otherwise so dangerous that the officer's use of a firearm may be necessary.”

“Firearms officers are deployed where someone is potentially a risk to themselves or others.

“Firearms officers are often deployed to carry out arrest enquiries where the subject(s) is deemed a higher risk or threat to officers or the public.

“Firearms officers will also carry tasers – some responses will be firearms officer with taser rather than a firearm.”

Gwent Police's firearm officers have been called to 1,594 of these incidents in the past five years.

Chief Inspector Sarah Greening, from the Joint Firearms Unit, said: “The majority of incidents our firearms officers attend is when there is an increased suggestion of threat or risk. Their presence is to ensure the safety of the public and our officers.

“We have seen a small rise in the deployment of firearms officers in the last year but thankfully the number remains low, and Gwent continues to be among the safest places to live and work in Wales.”