A TRIO of drug warrants were successfully carried out over the weekend in Gwent. 

There were warrants executed by Pill neighbourhood policing team in the Duffryn, Maesglas and Gaer areas. 

A quantity of drugs were found, and one male was arrested for possession of a firearm. 

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We will not tolerate drug supply amongst the communities in Gwent."

The news was published on social media on Monday morning at around 8.45am. 

A second man was arrested on Saturday evening by Newport East officers for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being caught with a supply of pills and cash. 

 

  