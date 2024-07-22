A TRIO of drug warrants were successfully carried out over the weekend in Gwent.
There were warrants executed by Pill neighbourhood policing team in the Duffryn, Maesglas and Gaer areas.
A quantity of drugs were found, and one male was arrested for possession of a firearm.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We will not tolerate drug supply amongst the communities in Gwent."
A second man was arrested on Saturday evening by Newport East officers for possession with intent to supply class A drugs after being caught with a supply of pills and cash.
