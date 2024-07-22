HUNDREDS of people packed into Cwmbran Stadium on Saturday for the long-awaited return of Crowfest Music Festival for 2024. 

Headlined by Welsh legends Goldie Lookin' Chain, a comedy hip-hop group from Newport, and joined by other popular acts including Gyspy Pistoleros, Appletree Theory, 2 Rude, No one knows, Travis George, Tobias Robertson, Capital City Jazz and Darren Graceland Jones, the event was seemingly a major success. 

Cllr Leanne Lloyd-Tolman, Chair of Cwmbran Community Council said prior to the event: “We are delighted to welcome Goldie Lookin' Chain to headline and to the other bands for what will be an excellent day’s music, Crowfest- You Knows It!”

Take a look at some of the best pictures from the day's festivities, courtesy of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and Wayne Barham. 

Darren Graceland Jones charmed the crowdsDarren Graceland Jones charmed the crowds (Image: Wayne Barham)

Mr Jones performed as the King of Rock and RollMr Jones performed as the King of Rock and Roll (Image Wayne Barham)
 

Dozens enjoyed a great afternoon of musicDozens enjoyed a great afternoon of music (Image: Wayne Barham)

Goldie Lookin' Chain were the headliners(Image: Wayne Barham)

