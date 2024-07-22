HUNDREDS of people packed into Cwmbran Stadium on Saturday for the long-awaited return of Crowfest Music Festival for 2024.
Headlined by Welsh legends Goldie Lookin' Chain, a comedy hip-hop group from Newport, and joined by other popular acts including Gyspy Pistoleros, Appletree Theory, 2 Rude, No one knows, Travis George, Tobias Robertson, Capital City Jazz and Darren Graceland Jones, the event was seemingly a major success.
Cllr Leanne Lloyd-Tolman, Chair of Cwmbran Community Council said prior to the event: “We are delighted to welcome Goldie Lookin' Chain to headline and to the other bands for what will be an excellent day’s music, Crowfest- You Knows It!”
Take a look at some of the best pictures from the day's festivities, courtesy of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and Wayne Barham.
